Chelsea defeat Everton in season opener

Chelsea have won their opening match of the Premier League season, thanks to a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Jorginho scored the only goal of the game through a spot kick, after Ben Chilwell was fouled in the dead of first half.

Everton threatened the Blues on numerous occasions but they were denied by their opponents’ defence each time.

Both halves experienced lengthy amounts of stoppage time, but the match soon came to and end and Chelsea took home the three points.

It is a strong start for Thomas Tuchel’s side, who had a mixed set of results during their pre-season schedule.

New signings have been made and more are set to come, with their first match at Stamford Bridge next weekend seeing them face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly both made their competitive debuts for the club, with new signing Marc Cucurella being named on the bench.