Charly Boy Slams Lagos LCDA Over Renaming of Bus Stop

Social activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has lambasted the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) for removing his name from a well-known landmark and renaming it ‘Baddo Bus Stop’, in honour of music star Olamide.

The move, part of a street rebranding initiative announced on Friday by Kolade David, chairman of the Bariga LCDA, saw several public spaces renamed to celebrate notable Nigerian entertainers including 9ice, Tony Tetuila, Bukayo Saka, and King Sunny Ade.

However, the decision to replace ‘Charly Boy Bus Stop’, a landmark long associated with Oputa’s identity and influence, immediately stirred controversy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 75-year-old activist condemned the decision, describing it as “legacy erasure” motivated by political fear.

“Dem say dey don change the name of Charly Boy Bus Stop. Hmmm. Very interesting. But let me remind you of something simple… you can rename a place… but you can’t rename a legacy.” he wrote.





Charly Boy, also known as Area Fada, implied that the change was less about celebrating culture and more about silencing dissenting voices.

“This is not just about a bus stop. This is about fear. Fear of a boy who refused to bow. Fear of a man who challenged the oppressors. Fear of a man who didn’t beg the system to be accepted.”

He further asserted that the bus stop’s name was not the result of political bestowment but earned organically from the community, driven by his decades-long activism and advocacy for the oppressed.

“That name Charly Boy Bus Stop was not given by politicians. It was named by the people—the same people Fada fought for, walked with, and empowered.”





With poetic defiance, Charly Boy reminded authorities that changing a name does not extinguish influence:

“They may change the signboard. They may pretend not to remember. But let me remind them, Area Fada no dey finish… Legacy isn’t on a signboard. It’s in the hearts you changed, the voices you awakened, and the fear you planted in corrupt souls.

“So go ahead, change the name. But remember, You can’t change the truth. You can’t erase fire. Area Fada no dey finish. Still here. Still standing. Still fighting. His legacy? Will outlive yaall.”