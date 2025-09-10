International

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at Utah College Event, Trump Calls Him “Legendary”

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Wednesday during an event at a Utah college, in an incident that has sparked renewed concerns over political violence in the United States.

The 31-year-old was speaking to students at Utah Valley University when the shooting occurred. Videos posted online show Kirk seated under a white tent with banners reading “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.” A single gunshot rang out, striking him in the neck as horrified spectators gasped and scrambled for safety.

Announcing Kirk’s death, former U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to him on Truth Social:

“Great, and even Legendary. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

Authorities confirmed that the suspected shooter has not been arrested. Orem Mayor David Young said a person initially detained on campus was later cleared and was not connected to the attack.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with students screaming and running for cover after the shot was fired.

Kirk, a prominent figure in American conservative politics, was a close ally of Trump and a leading voice in mobilizing young voters.

