Chaos as Abuja–Kaduna Passenger Train Derails, Rescue Teams Mobilized

A passenger train on the busy Abuja–Kaduna corridor derailed on Tuesday morning, sparking panic among commuters and raising fresh concerns about safety on Nigeria’s rail network.

The incident occurred shortly after the train departed Abuja at about 11 a.m., heading toward Kaduna. Eyewitnesses confirmed that several carriages were dislodged from the tracks, causing passengers to scamper for safety in confusion.

One of the witnesses described the situation as terrifying, saying:

“It is a complete pandemonium. People who were confirmed to be saved were seen running in different directions. It was pure panic. We can not confirm if everyone is safe yet but we pray everyone comes out alive.”





The Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, confirmed the derailment during a telephone conversation. According to him, rescue efforts were ongoing at the site.

“I don’t want to say much for now, but the incident is confirmed and the rescue operation is on as we speak,” he said.

Although no casualties have been officially recorded at press time, the exact cause of the derailment remains unknown.

The Abuja–Kaduna rail line is one of the country’s busiest routes, patronized daily by hundreds of travelers. It has previously faced major disruptions, including the March 2022 terrorist attack that left multiple passengers dead and others abducted.





okay.ng reports that the federal authorities are monitoring the situation closely, while security agencies and emergency responders are coordinating efforts to secure the passengers and restore normalcy.