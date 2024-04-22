Featured

Cement Prices in Nigeria Today 23/04/2024 – Latest Costs Per Bag Update

Okay.ng By Okay.ng
2 Min Read

In light of recent developments surrounding cement prices in Nigeria, it’s crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of the current market rates offered by major cement producers.

Contents
Understanding the Cement Price Agreements:Retailers’ Compliance with Price AgreementsInsights from Market Observations:

Despite agreements between the Federal Government and manufacturers, discrepancies in prices have emerged, prompting a closer examination of the pricing landscape across the industry.

Understanding the Cement Price Agreements:

Initial agreements between prominent cement producers like BUA, Dangote, Lafarge, Ibeto, and others, alongside the Federal Government, aimed to establish a pricing framework. The agreement stipulated that a 50kg bag of cement should be priced within the range of N7,000 to N8,000.

Retailers’ Compliance with Price Agreements

Despite the outlined agreements, reports have surfaced indicating that many retailers are not adhering to the agreed-upon price range. Instances of cement being sold at significantly higher rates, such as N7,000 to N8,500 per bag in certain areas like Idimu, Lagos, raise concerns about the enforcement and implementation of the agreed pricing structure.

- Advertisement -

Insights from Market Observations:

A closer look at current market prices reveals significant disparities from the agreed-upon rates. Here’s a breakdown of the prevailing prices offered by key cement producers:

  • Dangote Cement Plc: Prices range between N7,000 and N8,500 per bag.
  • Lafarge Africa Plc: Cement is available within the price bracket of N7,000 to N8,000 per bag.
  • BUA Cement: Retail prices vary from N6,500 to N7,500 per bag.
  • UNICEM Cement: Prices fluctuate between N6,000 and N7,000 per bag.
  • Ibeto Cement: Retail prices range from N6,500 to N7,000 per bag
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Aboki Dollar (USD) to Naira Today Black Market Rate in Nigeria – April 23, 2024
Next Article $100 in Nigeria: Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) at Black Market Today 23rd April 2024

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Thepeer
Nigerian Fintech Startup Thepeer to Return $350,000 to Investors Amid Closure
Tech
Yahaya Bello
EFCC Denies Disobeying Court Order Regarding Yahaya Bello
News
Miister of Education, Tahir Mamman
FG Moves to Set 18 Years as Minimum Age for University Admission
Education
FCCPC Storms Abuja Chinese Supermarket Accused of Denying Nigerians Entry
News
FG Launches N200bn Fund for MSMEs and Manufacturing Sector – Here’s How to Apply
Business