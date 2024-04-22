Cement Prices in Nigeria Today 23/04/2024 – Latest Costs Per Bag Update

In light of recent developments surrounding cement prices in Nigeria, it’s crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of the current market rates offered by major cement producers.

Despite agreements between the Federal Government and manufacturers, discrepancies in prices have emerged, prompting a closer examination of the pricing landscape across the industry.

Understanding the Cement Price Agreements:

Initial agreements between prominent cement producers like BUA, Dangote, Lafarge, Ibeto, and others, alongside the Federal Government, aimed to establish a pricing framework. The agreement stipulated that a 50kg bag of cement should be priced within the range of N7,000 to N8,000.

Retailers’ Compliance with Price Agreements

Despite the outlined agreements, reports have surfaced indicating that many retailers are not adhering to the agreed-upon price range. Instances of cement being sold at significantly higher rates, such as N7,000 to N8,500 per bag in certain areas like Idimu, Lagos, raise concerns about the enforcement and implementation of the agreed pricing structure.

Insights from Market Observations:

A closer look at current market prices reveals significant disparities from the agreed-upon rates. Here’s a breakdown of the prevailing prices offered by key cement producers: