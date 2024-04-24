Cement Prices in Nigeria: Cost Per Bag for Dangote, BUA Today – 25th April 2024

As construction projects continue to drive development across Nigeria, understanding the current prices of cement is essential for builders, contractors, and homeowners alike.

In this article, we’ll delve into the latest cement prices, explore different brands available in the market, and address common questions regarding cement usage in construction.

How Much is a Bag of Cement in Nigeria in 2024?

The price of a bag of cement in Nigeria varies depending on the brand and location. As of the latest data, you can expect to find cement priced within the range of N5,000 to N7,000 per bag.

What is the Cost of 1 Bag of Cement?

On average, the cost of one bag of cement in Nigeria is approximately N11,000. However, prices may fluctuate based on factors such as brand, location, and market dynamics.

How Much is a Bag of Pop Cement Today?

The pricing of “pop cement” or plaster of Paris (POP) cement can vary, but As of the latest data, you can expect them as follows:

ABS POP Cement 40kg: N8,800

AZ MOULDA 40kg: N8,500

VEGALUX Paint: N4,500

Kalsiceil Fibre Cement Ceiling Board (POP Ceiling Board Designs): N4,700

How Much is Bua Cement in Nigeria?

Bua Cement, a prominent brand in Nigeria, is typically priced in the range of N5,000 to N8,000 per bag. However, prices may vary based on location and market conditions.

How Many Bags of Cement Can Build a 3-Bedroom House in Nigeria?

The number of bags required to build a 3-bedroom house in Nigeria depends on factors such as the size of the house, construction design, and structural considerations. On average, it may take between 400 to 600 bags for the entire construction.

How Many Bags of Cement Will Set 100 Blocks in Nigeria?

To set 100 blocks in Nigeria, you would typically need approximately 5 to 6 bags of cement. This estimation can vary based on the block size and the specific mortar mix used.

Dangote Cement Price in Nigeria Today

Dangote Cement, one of the leading brands in the country, is currently priced between N6,000 to N8,500 per bag, depending on the location and prevailing market conditions.