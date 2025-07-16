Jobs

CDCFIB Warns Nigerians Against Fake Recruitment Portals

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
CDCFIB
CDCFIB

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has cautioned the public against fraudulent recruitment websites, as the paramilitary recruitment process officially commences.

In a statement signed by Maj Gen AM Jibril (Rtd), Secretary to the Board, the CDCFIB stressed that the only official portal for the ongoing recruitment exercise is https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

“Applicants are strongly advised to disregard any other portal being circulated by fraudsters and scammers,” the statement read.

The Board assured Nigerians that the recruitment process would be entirely transparent and free of charge, warning that no applicant is required to pay any fee at any stage of the application.

The board assures the public that the recruitment process will be completely transparent and free of charge.

The CDCFIB reiterated its commitment to fairness and integrity in the selection of candidates and urged applicants to remain vigilant and report suspicious platforms posing as recruitment channels.

This warning comes amid increasing reports of fake websites targeting unsuspecting job seekers with false promises and requests for payment.

Applicants and the general public are advised to visit the board’s verified channels for updates and avoid sharing sensitive information on unverified platforms.

TAGGED:
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
