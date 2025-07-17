CDCFIB Suspends Recruitment Portal After Technical Glitches

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced a temporary suspension of its online recruitment portal, just two days after opening applications for positions across four key paramilitary agencies.

The affected agencies include the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service (NFS), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

In an official statement on Wednesday, AM Jubril, Secretary to the Board, said the move was aimed at optimizing the portal’s performance and ensuring a seamless user experience. The board has scheduled the portal to resume operations on Monday, July 21.

“This development will ensure that the portal accommodates the high volume of applications while guaranteeing a smooth, transparent, and fair recruitment process,” the statement read.





Okay.ng reports that the suspension follows multiple complaints from applicants who experienced system failures and repeated error messages while attempting to submit their details online.

The board had earlier acknowledged technical glitches and promised updates for improved site navigation, field validation, and general functionality.

Despite the setbacks, the board reassured applicants of its commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm and interest of young Nigerians to serve their country through these vital agencies,” the statement added.