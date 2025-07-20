News

CDCFIB Reopens Recruitment Portal After System Upgrade

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
CDCFIB
CDCFIB

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the reopening of its 2025 recruitment portal today, Monday, July 21, 2025, following a temporary shutdown caused by overwhelming application volume.

In a statement released on Sunday, the board advised applicants who had successfully initiated their submissions to revisit the portal and complete their applications once the system is restored.

“Kindly be informed that applicants who have successfully initiated their applications are advised to retrieve their applications and complete the applications they have initiated,” the board stated.

The CDCFIB explained that the temporary suspension was necessary to upgrade the system infrastructure to accommodate the high number of users and ensure a smooth experience for all.

“We sincerely apologize for the interruption in the application submission process. Due to the high volume of applications, it was necessary to enhance the system to ensure it can accommodate all applicants, thereby facilitating a seamless, transparent, and equitable recruitment process,” the notice added.

The board emphasized that all applications are free of charge at every stage, warning applicants to avoid fraudsters and unofficial agents.

Candidates are directed to visit the official portal at: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng from July 21, 2025, to proceed with their submissions.

The CDCFIB manages the recruitment processes for Nigeria’s paramilitary services, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

ByYusuf Abubakar
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
