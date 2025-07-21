The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has officially opened its 2025 recruitment portal, inviting eligible Nigerians to apply for various positions across four key paramilitary agencies.

The recruitment, which spans the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, and the Nigeria Immigration Service, is one of the most sought-after federal employment exercises in the country, often attracting hundreds of thousands of applicants nationwide.

Okay.ng reports that the application process is entirely free of charge, and candidates are strongly advised to avoid any individuals or websites demanding payment in exchange for job placement.

According to CDCFIB, interested applicants must visit the official portal at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng to begin their registration.





The portal went live in July 2025 and will remain open for a limited time, although an exact closing date has not yet been specified.

To be eligible for any of the advertised positions, applicants must meet the following general requirements:

Be a Nigerian citizen by birth

Possess a valid means of identification such as a National ID card, driver’s license, or international passport

Have a minimum of WASSCE/NECO/NABTEB/GCE (depending on the position)

(depending on the position) Be between the ages of 18 and 30

Be medically fit and present a certificate of fitness from a government-approved hospital

Have no criminal record

In addition to the general requirements, each service under the CDCFIB has its specific educational and physical standards.

For example, roles in the Nigeria Immigration Service may require a minimum of an ND or Bachelor’s degree, while certain Civil Defence roles accept O’Level qualifications.





A senior officer within the board, who spoke anonymously, urged Nigerians to “take this opportunity seriously and ensure they submit their applications correctly and early.”

Okay.ng reports that after the application deadline, shortlisted candidates will undergo a Computer-Based Test (CBT), physical screening, and documentation verification. Successful applicants will then be contacted via email or SMS through their registered phone numbers and email addresses.

The Federal Government has maintained that recruitment into all paramilitary agencies will continue to be based on merit, federal character, and transparency, with no room for favoritism or manipulation.

Applicants are encouraged to print out their acknowledgment slip after successful registration and stay updated on the official CDCFIB portal for any announcements, including shortlist notifications and exam schedules.

As with every federal recruitment, vigilance is key. Nigerians are advised to report any suspicious activity or fraud attempts related to the CDCFIB 2025 recruitment.