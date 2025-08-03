CDCFIB Opens Portal for Applicants to Update Pre-Upgrade Application Records

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the launch of a new portal designed for applicants who submitted their applications prior to the recent system upgrade.

According to a press release issued on August 1, 2025, and signed by Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) AM Jibril, Secretary to the Board, affected applicants can now access and update their application records via https://update.cdcfib.gov.ng.

The Board emphasized that this portal is strictly for individuals who applied before the system upgrade. Applicants are advised to verify their information and complete the submission process on the new portal. Upon completion, they will receive an application slip tied to the same Application ID initially generated.

The statement cautioned that any applicant who has since submitted a new application after the system upgrade will not be able to access previous entries via the update portal. The new application will override earlier submissions.





“It is important to note that this portal is strictly for applicants who submitted their applications before the system upgrade,” the notice clarified.