CDCFIB Extends Paramilitary Recruitment Application Deadline to August 11

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
CDCFIB
CDCFIB

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has officially extended the closing date for applications into the paramilitary services by one week, moving the deadline from Monday, August 4, 2025, to Monday, August 11, 2025.

The announcement, made via a statement dated August 3, 2025, and signed by Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) A. M. Jibril, Secretary to the Board, is aimed at offering additional time and opportunity for eligible applicants seeking to join any of the agencies under CDCFIB.

“This extension is geared towards providing additional opportunity for applicants willing to be enlisted into any of the Paramilitary Services as well as the Board,” the statement read.

Applicants are advised to continue submitting their applications through the official recruitment portal at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

The Board further emphasized that the recruitment process remains free of charge, and cautioned the public to beware of fraudulent platforms and intermediaries promising employment slots for a fee.

Reaffirming its commitment to fairness and transparency, the CDCFIB stated, “The Board wishes to reiterate that its recruitment process is free of charge as well as remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent process.”

The extension comes amid a surge in interest across the country, with thousands of Nigerians seeking opportunities in the paramilitary sector.

ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
