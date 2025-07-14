News

CBN Unveils Programme to Advance Nigeria’s Economic Policy Leadership

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
3 Min Read
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the opening of applications for its Knowledge Acceleration Programme (KAP) Thematic Workshops, a new research-driven initiative aimed at advancing Nigeria’s leadership in economic policy development.

According to a circular signed by Aderinola Shonekan, Director of the CBN Research Department, the application window will officially open Tuesday, July 15, with submissions closing at midnight on July 22, 2025.

The workshops are scheduled to take place in Abuja across three sessions: August 4–5, 7–8, and 11–12, 2025.

The CBN described the programme as a strategic move to promote targeted multidisciplinary research on the nation’s pressing macroeconomic challenges.

The bank is calling on academics and policy researchers to submit proposals that interrogate the drivers of wealth creation, human development, and international competitiveness in Nigeria.

Three-Cluster Focus

Applicants must select from one of the following thematic clusters:

  • Theme I: Development Cluster – Focus on economic growth, income distribution, and job creation.
  • Theme II: International Finance Cluster – Topics include capital flows, exchange rate dynamics, asset pricing, and domestic resource mobilization.
  • Theme III: Regulation and Competition Cluster – Addresses monetary economics, fintech evolution, illicit financial flows, systemic competition, and payment systems.

Each proposal must be concise, no more than two pages, typed in Georgia, 11-point font, single-spaced, and must explain clearly “What” is being studied and “Why.” Tables, charts, references, and endnotes are allowed beyond the two-page limit.

The apex bank encourages the use of endnotes over footnotes, and allows flexibility in referencing formats, including MLA. All figures and tables must be sourced, and original data should be labeled accordingly.

Emphasis on Financial Systemic Risk

Beyond general topics, the CBN is particularly interested in proposals addressing systemic financial risks, especially those arising from non-bank financial intermediaries. Specific research interests include:

  • Reserve stability and fund flow dynamics
  • Off-balance sheet exposures and internal self-regulation
  • Risk-based capital structures
  • Audit innovation under uncertainty and asymmetry in information

“Thematic areas selected will help the Bank develop policy tools and forecasting models responsive to Nigeria’s evolving macro-financial landscape,” Shonekan noted.

Submission Details

Applications must be submitted through the CBN’s official portal – https://kapsubmissions.cbn.gov.ng

Successful applicants will be notified by July 30, 2025, with detailed workshop schedules and venues to follow.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
