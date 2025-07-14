CBN Schedules 301st MPC Meeting for July 21–22

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that its 301st Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 21 and 22, 2025, in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a notice published on the apex bank’s official website over the weekend.

The two-day meeting, which brings together key monetary policymakers, is expected to focus on the country’s benchmark interest rate, inflation dynamics, and broader economic outlook.

The MPC is the CBN’s highest policy decision-making body, and its deliberations play a central role in steering Nigeria’s macroeconomic direction.





At the heart of this upcoming session will be a critical decision: whether to maintain the current policy rate of 27.50 percent, which was held steady during the landmark 300th MPC meeting, or introduce further tightening measures to curb inflation and stabilize the naira.

The last MPC meeting, chaired by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, signaled a cautious stance despite marginal drops in inflation, with members voting to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) amid ongoing economic pressures.