Business

CBN Schedules 301st MPC Meeting for July 21–22

Farouk Mohammed
By Farouk Mohammed
1 Min Read
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that its 301st Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 21 and 22, 2025, in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a notice published on the apex bank’s official website over the weekend.

The two-day meeting, which brings together key monetary policymakers, is expected to focus on the country’s benchmark interest rate, inflation dynamics, and broader economic outlook.

The MPC is the CBN’s highest policy decision-making body, and its deliberations play a central role in steering Nigeria’s macroeconomic direction.

- Advertisement -

At the heart of this upcoming session will be a critical decision: whether to maintain the current policy rate of 27.50 percent, which was held steady during the landmark 300th MPC meeting, or introduce further tightening measures to curb inflation and stabilize the naira.

The last MPC meeting, chaired by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, signaled a cautious stance despite marginal drops in inflation, with members voting to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) amid ongoing economic pressures.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByFarouk Mohammed
Publisher
Follow:
Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 10 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Previous Article Garba Shehu Describes Buhari as “Rarest Individual to Grace Political Life”
Next Article ADC Declares Nationwide Political Hiatus to Commemorate Buhari’s Enduring Legacy

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,123.00
Sell₦2,160.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.01
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Buhari’s Daughter Noor Pens Emotional Farewell to Late Father
News
Buhari Buried in Beloved Garden Spot at Daura Residence
News
Lucky Aiyedatiwa
Ondo State Governor Distributes Key Ministries to New Commissioners, Urges Immediate Action
News
BREAKING: Buhari’s Corpse Received at Katsina Airport Amid High-Level Delegation
News Top stories
Nasarawa State Permanent Secretary Kidnapped in Lafia, Police Launch Extensive Manhunt
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like