Business

CBN Orders Six-Month Notice for Bank CEOs’ Successors

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a directive requiring Domestic Systemically Important Banks (DSIBs) to announce the successors of their managing directors and chief executive officers (MD/CEOs) at least six months before the end of the current executives’ tenure.

The directive, contained in a circular released by the Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Rita Sike, also mandates that banks publicly disclose the appointment of the successor no later than three months before the incumbent leaves office.

According to the Central Bank, the move is anchored on Section 2.14 of the 2023 Corporate Governance Guidelines, which compels commercial, merchant, non-interest, and payment service banks to maintain clear succession plans. The CBN explained that this requirement is designed to minimise disruptions in leadership, enable appointees to adequately prepare for their new roles, and mitigate the risks often associated with abrupt transitions.

The bank emphasised that DSIBs, by their size and significance, play a critical role in maintaining financial system stability and public confidence. It stressed that the stability of these institutions is essential for sustaining trust among depositors, investors, and the broader economy.

- Advertisement -

“In recognition of the critical role that DSIBs play in sustaining financial system stability, the CBN hereby reiterates the importance of effective succession planning in these institutions,” the circular stated.

The CBN further noted that early approvals and timely disclosures are necessary to reduce uncertainty in the sector while aligning Nigeria’s banking practices with international governance standards.

This directive follows a wave of leadership changes in the Nigerian banking industry, with the regulator seeking to introduce stronger safeguards against the risks posed by sudden executive exits.

Banks have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the policy.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article BREAKING: NECO Announces 2025 SSCE Results as Over 818,000 Candidates Secure Credits in Mathematics and English
Next Article Bola Tinubu BREAKING: Tinubu Ends State of Emergency in Rivers State, Restores Governor and Assembly

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

EXPLAINER: Wike–Fubara Feud, State of Emergency Ends, What Next for Oil-Rich State
Explainer
Nigeria Strengthens Ties With Namibia Through Command College Visit
News
WTO Projects AI Could Raise Global Trade Value by 40% by 2040
Business
DAPPMAN Demands FRSC Probe Dangote’s Road Safety Record Over 4,000 CNG Trucks
Business
Bola Tinubu
BREAKING: Tinubu Ends State of Emergency in Rivers State, Restores Governor and Assembly
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like