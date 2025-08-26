Business

CBN Orders Geo-Tagging of PoS Terminals, Sets October 20 Deadline for Compliance

Farouk Mohammed
By Farouk Mohammed
2 Min Read

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rolled out a new directive that will drastically change the way Point of Sale (PoS) terminals are used across the country.

Contents

In a circular issued on Monday seen by Okay.ng, the regulator ordered all licensed operators – including Moniepoint, OPay, PalmPay, banks, and other Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSPs) – to geo-tag every PoS device within the next 60 days.

Under the new rule, every active PoS machine must be registered with its exact GPS coordinates, with transactions restricted to within 10 metres of the merchant’s registered business address.

According to the CBN, the move is designed to combat fraud, cloned or “ghost” terminals, and unauthorised PoS activity, while also enabling real-time monitoring of transactions through the National Central Switch.

- Advertisement -

“Merchants will only be allowed to process payments at their registered address. Any device that is not geo-tagged within the stipulated deadline will be shut down,” the circular stated.

How It Will Work

  • Existing terminals must be upgraded with built-in GPS features and integrated with a special software development kit (SDK).
  • New PoS devices will not be activated unless geo-tagged before deployment.
  • Operators, including PTSPs and mobile money companies, will be responsible for ensuring that devices in their networks comply.

Timeline and Scope

The CBN has set October 20, 2025, as the start date for enforcement, leaving operators just two months to geo-tag what could be over 4 million active PoS devices nationwide.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByFarouk Mohammed
Publisher
Follow:
Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 10 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Previous Article Postinor-2 Pills NAFDAC Alerts Public Over Counterfeit Postinor-2 Emergency Contraceptives

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 12 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Postinor-2 Pills
NAFDAC Alerts Public Over Counterfeit Postinor-2 Emergency Contraceptives
News
NRC Suspends Abuja-Kaduna Train Services After Tuesday’s Derailment
News
Tinubu Expresses Deep Regret Over Abuja–Kaduna Train Derailment, Promises Swift Action
News
Nestlé Professional Ignites Culinary Ambitions in Bauchi with Business of Food Workshop
Brands
Apple Announces September 9 Event with “Awe Dropping” Tagline
Tech
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like