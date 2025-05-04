Catholic Bishops Condemn Trump’s AI Image as Pope Amid Papal Transition

The New York State Catholic Conference, representing the state’s bishops in government relations, has sharply criticized President Donald Trump for sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself as the Pope.

The image, posted on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social and later by the White House’s official X account, shows Trump clad in full papal vestments including white robes, a mitre, and a golden crucifix, raising one finger skyward.

In a statement on X.com, the NYS Catholic Conference said, “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St Peter. Do not mock us.”

The post comes days after Trump humorously told reporters, “I’d like to be pope, that would be my number one choice,” when asked about his preference for the next leader of the Catholic Church. Trump also praised Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, as “a very good” candidate.





Pope Francis, who died on April 21 from a stroke and heart failure, was mourned worldwide, with Trump attending his funeral in Rome. The image sparked mixed reactions online, with some finding it humorous and others condemning it as disrespectful to the late pontiff and the Catholic community.

This is not the first time the White House has shared AI-generated images of Trump; a previous image portrayed him as a king celebrating the abolition of New York City’s congestion pricing in February.

The upcoming conclave, beginning May 7, will elect Pope Francis’ successor amid a period of solemn reflection for Catholics worldwide.