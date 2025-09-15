Catholic Bishops Challenge 2023 Election Integrity, INEC Defends Process Amid Rising National Concerns

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has raised fresh concerns over the credibility of the 2023 general elections, warning that electoral irregularities have deepened the erosion of public trust in Nigeria’s democratic system.

Speaking in Akwa Ibom State during the 2025 interactive session of the Calabar Ecclesiastical Province, the President of the CBCN and Archbishop of Owerri, Lucius Ugorji, declared that Nigeria was “sinking on many fronts.”

He lamented that the elections further weakened citizens’ faith in governance.

“Citizens’ confidence in the electoral process was seriously eroded during the last general elections by electoral malpractice, fraud and the so-called election glitches,” Archbishop Ugorji said.

Bishops Call for Reforms





The cleric urged urgent reforms such as the real-time electronic transmission of results and constitutional amendments to guarantee the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He argued that appointments into INEC “could neither be seen as non-partisan nor independent,” stressing the need for constitutional safeguards to protect the electoral body.

Ugorji cautioned that Nigeria risks collapse without reforms.

“Fundamental reforms are necessary for the preservation of social stability, and those who try to frustrate such peaceful changes make violent changes unavoidable,” he added.

INEC Reacts, Calls Criticism “Ungodly”

In a swift response, the electoral commission dismissed the bishops’ verdict. The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said it was “unfair and even ungodly to narrow down the credibility of the outcome of the 2023 general election to the unfortunate glitch that happened to the INEC Result Viewing portal.”





He insisted that the election “was one of the best ever conducted in Nigeria,” describing allegations of rigging as unfounded.

“I want to affirm, without any fear of contradiction, that the 2023 general election was one of the best ever conducted in Nigeria. It was not a perfect election, but it met the threshold of substantial compliance,” Oyekanmi said.

He challenged the bishops to provide evidence if they believed otherwise.

Wider Concerns About Governance

Archbishop Ugorji also condemned corruption, poverty, and insecurity. He described corruption as “moral rottenness spreading unchecked like a deadly cancer” and warned that leaders were focused on the 2027 elections instead of governance.

He highlighted worsening insecurity, unemployment, the collapse of education, and the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London as evidence of a failing health system.

“We also lament that our beloved country, Nigeria, is sinking on many fronts,” he said. “Insecurity continues to haunt us. Many towns and villages across the nation have become communities of fear, flight and funerals.”

Call to Citizens

He urged Christians and the laity to join political parties, contest leadership positions, and act as “salt of the earth” and “light of the world.”

Ugorji also emphasised political education for young Nigerians to strengthen democracy.