Economy

Cash Outside Banks Shrinks to N4.45tn, Trace Report Shows

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
3 Min Read
Naira in Circulation

Cash held outside the banking system fell to N4.45tn in August 2025, the lowest level recorded this year, according to a recent survey using data from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Money and Credit Statistics and TRACE.

The figure declined by N41.1bn from N4.49tn in June 2025, and by N180bn from the year’s peak of N4.63tn in May 2025. Total currency in circulation stood at N4.92tn, meaning over 90 percent of all cash issued by the CBN was held outside the banking system.

- Advertisement -

In January 2025, cash outside banks was N4.74tn, or 90.5 percent of N5.24tn in circulation. February dropped to N4.52tn, while March rose to N4.60tn. April recorded N4.57tn, May marked the yearly high of N4.63tn, June slipped to N4.49tn, and August fell further to N4.45tn. Even at its lowest point, more than nine out of every ten naira in circulation remained outside banks.

On a yearly comparison, August 2025’s N4.45tn represents an increase of N585bn from N3.87tn recorded in August 2024. Total currency in circulation also rose from N4.14tn to N4.92tn, an increase of 18.8 percent.

- Advertisement -

Between January and August 2025, the average cash outside banks stood at N4.57tn, compared to N3.62tn in the same period of 2024, indicating a sharp rise in overall liquidity. While the ratio of cash outside banks has declined slightly from 92.4 percent to 90.8 percent, the volume of cash has grown significantly.

The Central Bank has maintained the Monetary Policy Rate at 27.50 percent through most of 2025 to curb inflation and stabilize the exchange rate. However, in September 2025, it cut the rate slightly to 27 percent, citing easing inflation at 20.12 percent and the need to stimulate growth.

The Cash Reserve Ratio for commercial banks was also reduced from 50 percent to 45 percent, while the ratio for public sector deposits rose to 75 percent. The move followed concerns that excess liquidity, fueled by monthly FAAC allocations, could undermine price stability.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the bank would continue to monitor fiscal injections closely, adding, “We are a bit concerned about excess liquidity and the negative effects of FAAC releases. We will continue to deploy tools to ensure stability stays with us into the future.”

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article USAID Aid Freeze, USAID Shutdown Nigeria Receives $876m USAID Support, Ranks Third in Africa
Next Article Wike and Fubara Reunite in Port Harcourt as Rivers Elders Push for Political Unity

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

LASUED VC Says No Lagos Teacher Earns Below N150,000 Monthly
Education
Lawmakers Condemn Deplorable State of Calabar–Itu Highway, Demand Urgent Action
News
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
CBN Tightens PoS Rules, Bars Debtors and Blacklisted Operators
Economy
FG to Recover All Funds Outside TSA, CBN — Edun
Economy
Bola Tinubu
Tinubu Convenes Council of State and Police Council Meetings Over Worsening Insecurity
Security
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like