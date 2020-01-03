Sport
Carlo Ancelotti allows Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell to join Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell on a loan deal which will run until the end of the campaign.
The 22-year-old English professional footballer had early joined Derby on a season-long loan but has cut short his time with the Rams.
Dowell has made five senior appearances for the Toffees since making his Everton debut in 2014.
He helped Derby County secure promotion from the Championship last season, he went on to make 10 appearances for Derby this season.
The attacking midfielder has also spent time on loan with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.