Carlo Ancelotti allows Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell to join Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell on a loan deal which will run until the end of the campaign .

The 22-year-old English professional footballer had early joined Derby on a season-long loan but has cut short his time with the Rams .

Dowell has made five senior appearances for the Toffees since making his Everton debut in 2014 .

He helped Derby County secure promotion from the Championship last season, he went on to make 10 appearances for Derby this season .