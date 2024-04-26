Canadian Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate in Nigeria Today – April 27, 2024

Are you looking to exchange Canadian Dollars (CAD) for Nigerian Naira (NGN) or vice versa in the black market? Look no further!

This comprehensive guide provides the latest CAD to NGN black market exchange rates, insights into the parallel market dynamics, and comparisons with official rates.

CAD to NGN Black Market Rates (April 27, 2024)

As of April 27, 2024, the Canadian Dollar to Nigerian Naira black market exchange rates are as follows:

Transaction Rate Buying Rate (CAD to NGN) ₦1,075.00 per Canadian Dollar Selling Rate (NGN to CAD) ₦1,085.00 per Canadian Dollar

Please note that these rates are subject to fluctuations and may vary slightly depending on location and the specific black market dealer you transact with.

Understanding the Black Market (Parallel Market)

The black market, also known as the parallel market, is an unofficial market where foreign currencies are traded at rates that differ from the official exchange rates set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This market is often utilized by individuals and businesses who cannot access the official foreign exchange market due to scarcity, restrictions, or regulations. The black market rates are primarily influenced by supply and demand dynamics, as well as factors like inflation, political instability, and economic policies.

Why Monitor CAD to NGN Black Market Rates?

For those engaged in cross-border transactions, investments, or remittances involving the Canadian Dollar and Nigerian Naira, staying informed about the black market rates is crucial. These rates can impact the cost of transactions and potentially provide better exchange rates compared to the official market, depending on the situation.

By monitoring the CAD to NGN black market rates, you can make informed decisions regarding your foreign exchange needs and maximize the value of your transactions.

Comparison with Official CAD to NGN Exchange Rates

The black market rates for CAD to NGN typically differ from the official exchange rates set by the CBN. As of April 27, 2024, the official exchange rate for the Canadian Dollar to Nigerian Naira is ₦927.47 per US Dollar.

The difference between the black market rate and the official rate is known as the “parallel market premium.” This premium reflects the level of confidence in the Nigerian Naira and the CBN’s foreign exchange policies, as well as the supply and demand dynamics in the unofficial market.

