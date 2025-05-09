CAN Congratulates Catholic Church on Historic Election of Pope Leo XIV

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Roman Catholic Church on the election of Pope Leo XIV, the new spiritual leader of over a billion Catholics worldwide.

In a statement released on Friday by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN described the election as a “significant milestone” and a source of joy for Catholics globally.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, was elected on Thursday after a solemn conclave held at the Vatican, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025. The 69-year-old American cardinal emerged after two days of voting by 133 cardinal electors, securing the required two-thirds majority on the fourth ballot. He was introduced to the public from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to cheers from thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Archbishop Okoh expressed hope that the new pontiff would promote “peace, justice, and inclusiveness across the Church and beyond.” He prayed that Pope Leo XIV’s tenure be marked by “divine wisdom, good health, and the strength to lead the faithful in righteousness.”





“On behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Roman Catholic Church on the election of Pope Leo XIV. This significant milestone brings joy to Catholics worldwide, and CAN joins in celebrating this momentous occasion,” the statement read.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pope, has a rich background as a missionary and archbishop in Peru, where he emphasized pastoral care and community engagement. His election signals a renewal and hope for the Catholic Church’s future, continuing the legacy of his predecessors.