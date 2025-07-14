Call for Fresh Leadership as Labour Party Figure Urges Tinubu and Atiku to Step Down for 2027

In a significant appeal for generational change in Nigerian politics, Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, a Labour Party chieftain and former National Assembly candidate, has called on President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step aside from the 2027 presidential race. Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Dr. Ezeh emphasized the urgent need for younger leaders to take the helm and steer the nation forward.

Highlighting the risks of prolonged political dominance by older figures, Dr. Ezeh warned that continued participation by Tinubu and Atiku could exacerbate regional divisions and undermine national unity. “Both President Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku belong to the old generation of Nigerian politics. The time has come for these two old war horses to call it a day in electoral contests,” he stated.

Dr. Ezeh reiterated his earlier call for President Tinubu to focus on ensuring a credible and transparent 2027 general election rather than pursuing re-election ambitions. He pointed out that rumors of Tinubu recruiting incumbent governors, especially from the South, have already stirred political tensions.

Turning to Atiku, Dr. Ezeh expressed concern over the former Vice President’s alleged plans to run under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), cautioning that this could fracture the opposition’s unity. “Atiku is busy creating the impression in the North that the coalition is all about his presidential ambition. Two years to the election, Nigeria is already divided along regional lines. This is not a good omen for our country,” he warned.





Criticizing the entrenched mentality of political entitlement, Dr. Ezeh referenced Tinubu’s 2023 claim that the 2014 opposition merger was his initiative and that it was therefore his ‘turn’ to be President. He compared this to Atiku’s perceived expectation that the ADC should serve his personal ambitions in 2027. “Can we not see that this mentality is pulling us back as a country? Nigerians yearn for peace and progress. Enough of these old tactics,” he asserted.

Dr. Ezeh also condemned Atiku’s previous political maneuvers, particularly his disregard for the power rotation principle, which he said plunged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into a ‘political coma.’ He recalled Atiku’s presidential bids in 2019 and 2023, supported by powerful Northern figures, and urged both men to recognize that their political time has passed. “In 2027, Atiku should rest and demonstrate to President Tinubu that their time has been spent. Both men should recognise that they are like the two sides of an old coin and stop distracting Nigerian youths,” he said.

Warning Atiku against being influenced by politicians from the South East who encourage him to contest based on Northern votes, Dr. Ezeh stressed that Nigerians are weary of tribal politics and desire a new direction.

On a hopeful note, he acknowledged the growing momentum of the ADC coalition, especially following Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s statement that the presidency should remain in the South until 2031. “Many Nigerians expected that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should have supported his 2019 presidential running mate, Mr Peter Obi, for the PDP ticket instead of jumping into the arena to contest with Wike,” Dr. Ezeh concluded.





Okay.ng reports that this call for a generational shift reflects a broader demand among Nigerians for fresh leadership and political renewal as the 2027 elections approach.