Economy

CAC, SMEDAN Begin Free Registration for 250,000 Small Businesses

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) have launched a joint initiative to provide free registration for 250,000 nano, micro, and small enterprises nationwide.

The scheme was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Abuja, where both agencies highlighted the challenges many entrepreneurs face in moving beyond the informal sector, citing costs, bureaucracy, and lack of awareness as key barriers.

SMEDAN Director General, Charles Odii, said the programme removes these obstacles by covering registration costs and integrating all beneficiaries into SMEDAN’s MSME database. He explained that the database will provide access to grants, technical support, training, and market linkages for registered businesses.

Registrar-General of CAC, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, added that the initiative will waive about ₦3 billion in registration fees, describing it as a decisive step toward formalising enterprises and expanding their opportunities. “By breaking down these barriers, we are enabling small businesses to secure legitimacy, grow sustainably, and access wider markets,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The agencies noted that the project aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to building a more inclusive and supportive environment for small businesses.

The free registration drive is expected to strengthen the MSME ecosystem, create new jobs, and drive broader economic growth across Nigeria.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Court Directs Nigerian Medical Association to Review Nnamdi Kanu’s Health Condition Within Eight Days
Next Article AMCON Offloads 34% Unity Bank Stake To Providus Bank Ahead Merger

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 4 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Afam 2 Power Plant Adds 160MW to National Grid, Says Sahara Group
Energy & Oil
Olubadan Ladoja Appeals to Tinubu for Creation of Ibadan State During Coronation
News
NUPRC Clears $510m TotalEnergies Divestment to Shell, Agip
Energy & Oil
AMCON Offloads 34% Unity Bank Stake To Providus Bank Ahead Merger
Business
Court Directs Nigerian Medical Association to Review Nnamdi Kanu’s Health Condition Within Eight Days
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like