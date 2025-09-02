Celebrities

Burna Boy’s Mother, Bose Ogulu, Marks 35 Years of Marriage With Samuel Ogulu

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The mother and manager of Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat sensation Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu, has taken to social media to celebrate a remarkable milestone in her personal life — 35 years of marriage with her husband, Samuel Ogulu.

Fondly known as Mama Burna across the Nigerian music industry, Bose shared an emotional post on Instagram on Monday, where she uploaded a series of throwback photographs from her wedding day, early marital years, and more recent family moments.

In her heartfelt caption, she described her marital experience as a “roller coaster ride” and expressed gratitude for the family she and her husband have built together.

She wrote:

- Advertisement -

“Thanking God for 35 years since we each said ‘I do’ & ‘till death do us part’. Thanking God for the journey, the roller coaster ride & the joy of watching the 3 musketeers we have been appointed caretakers of. Happy Anniversary to us.”

Bose and Samuel are proud parents of three children — Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy; Nissi Ogulu, a singer and mechanical engineer; and Ronami Ogulu, a creative entrepreneur in the fashion space.

As Burna Boy’s manager, Bose has played a pivotal role in his rise to international stardom, often delivering powerful speeches on his behalf at global award stages. Her influence extends beyond management, as she has become a respected figure within African entertainment.

okay.ng reports that the couple’s milestone celebration has drawn admiration from fans and well-wishers, who praised their enduring love story amid the demanding world of show business.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article United States Embassy Cautions Nigerians Against Overstaying Visas Amid Rising Deportation Risks

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,543.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

United States Embassy Cautions Nigerians Against Overstaying Visas Amid Rising Deportation Risks
International
UK Government Warns International Students to Leave After Visa Expiry or Face Removal
International Top stories
Tinubu’s Economic Agenda Boosts Naira as Chinese Traders Accept Local Currency
Economy
Shehu Sani Declares El-Rufai Absent in Nigeria’s Democratic Struggle
News
India Set to Launch Commercial Semiconductor Manufacturing by Late 2025, Modi Declares at Semicon Conference
International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like