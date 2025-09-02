Burna Boy’s Mother, Bose Ogulu, Marks 35 Years of Marriage With Samuel Ogulu

The mother and manager of Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat sensation Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu, has taken to social media to celebrate a remarkable milestone in her personal life — 35 years of marriage with her husband, Samuel Ogulu.

Fondly known as Mama Burna across the Nigerian music industry, Bose shared an emotional post on Instagram on Monday, where she uploaded a series of throwback photographs from her wedding day, early marital years, and more recent family moments.

In her heartfelt caption, she described her marital experience as a “roller coaster ride” and expressed gratitude for the family she and her husband have built together.

She wrote:





“Thanking God for 35 years since we each said ‘I do’ & ‘till death do us part’. Thanking God for the journey, the roller coaster ride & the joy of watching the 3 musketeers we have been appointed caretakers of. Happy Anniversary to us.”

Bose and Samuel are proud parents of three children — Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy; Nissi Ogulu, a singer and mechanical engineer; and Ronami Ogulu, a creative entrepreneur in the fashion space.

As Burna Boy’s manager, Bose has played a pivotal role in his rise to international stardom, often delivering powerful speeches on his behalf at global award stages. Her influence extends beyond management, as she has become a respected figure within African entertainment.

okay.ng reports that the couple’s milestone celebration has drawn admiration from fans and well-wishers, who praised their enduring love story amid the demanding world of show business.