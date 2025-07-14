Celebrities

Burna Boy Distances Himself from Meme Coin, Labels Crypto Business as Fraud

Damilola A.
Grammy-winning Nigerian music sensation, Burna Boy, has publicly distanced himself from a meme cryptocurrency circulating on social media platforms under his name, warning fans to steer clear of the digital asset.

In a strongly worded message posted on Instagram, the Afro-fusion superstar made it clear that he has no affiliation with any cryptocurrency or digital coin, describing such ventures as fraudulent.

“I don’t do any internet ‘coin’ business. I see it as fraud and I have no interest in any of that,” Burna Boy stated in an Instagram Story. “So if you see anyone using my name for such, pls disregard or report them.”

The clarification comes amid a recent surge in meme coins and celebrity-linked tokens being promoted across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), often without the knowledge or consent of the stars they exploit.

