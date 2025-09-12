News

Burkina Faso ends visa fees for Africans

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Burkina Faso has removed visa fees for all African nationals in a move aimed at boosting Pan-African unity and easing free movement.

The Minister of Security, Mahamadou Sana, confirmed the decision on Thursday after a cabinet meeting led by military ruler Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

Sana explained that travellers must still complete an online application before entry, even though visa fees will no longer apply.

West Africans already entered Burkina Faso visa-free, but the policy expands access as the country navigates its withdrawal from ECOWAS.

Burkina Faso joins Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya in easing travel for Africans, aligning with the African Union’s integration agenda.

According to the junta’s information service, the policy will support tourism, showcase Burkinabe culture, and raise the country’s global profile.

Traoré, in power since a 2022 coup, has styled himself as a Pan-Africanist and critic of Western dominance, boosting his popularity continent-wide.

Burkina Faso continues to face Islamist insurgency challenges, with vast areas outside government control despite security cooperation with Russia.

ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
