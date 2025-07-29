Building Women, Building Communities: Nestlé Nigeria’s Agbara Initiative Redefines Rural Empowerment

In the heart of Agbara, where tradition meets industry, a new kind of transformation is taking root. It is not driven by factories or policies, but by women. Forty-nine of them, to be exact. All selected by their community. All ready to rewrite their stories.

This is the latest chapter of Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria, a program that is quietly but powerfully reshaping the way economic development reaches the grassroots. Now in its fifth year, the initiative has already supported over 430 women across the country. The latest phase brings the vision home to Agbara, where Nestlé Nigeria has operated for over four decades.

More than a corporate social project, this program is built on purpose. Through structured business training, product grants, and three-month mentorship, women in underserved communities are equipped to grow their small retail businesses. In many cases, their turnover increases by as much as 300 percent within months.

“This is not just business support. It is about creating real opportunities that ripple through families and communities,” said Victoria Uwadoka, Nestlé Nigeria’s Lead for Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability. “Agbara is home for us, so launching this edition here means even more. We are proud to invest in women who are determined to build something lasting.”





Each of the 49 women received a product grant valued at ₦200,000, directly linked to their current business size, ensuring the support is practical and tailored. Participants were nominated by their communities, making the program truly people-led.

For Boladale Odunlami, Commercial Manager at Nestlé Nigeria, the results speak for themselves.

“Since we began in 2021, more than 85 percent of our participants have reported sustained business growth. These are women leading small shops and stalls, often with little formal support. With training in customer service, bookkeeping, and merchandising, they are now leading scalable, profitable ventures,” he said.

At the launch event in Agbara, Olori Adeola Agunbiade, speaking on behalf of the Alagbara of Agbara, commended Nestlé for its sustained partnership with the community.





“We know the value of this program because we have seen it change lives. That is why we carefully selected women from within Agbara to benefit. This is more than support. It is a shared vision for our future. Nestlé has our full commitment to co-own this project,” she said.

One of the new participants, Mrs. Eniola Fausat, could not hide her excitement.

“This has opened my eyes to what is possible. I have always wanted to grow my shop, but I did not know how. Now, with training and support, I know I can make it happen. I am thankful to Nestlé and the Alagbara for believing in me.”

The program’s impact goes far beyond the individual. Each woman mentored becomes a beacon for others. Families benefit. Children get better chances. Local economies grow stronger. What Nestlé is building is not just enterprise. It is resilience.

With presence in nine regions and growing, Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria continues to prove that meaningful change happens when corporate purpose meets local commitment.

The Agbara edition is not just a milestone. It is a reminder that when women rise, communities rise with them.