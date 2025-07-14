NewsTop stories

Buhari’s Final Journey Set for Tuesday in Daura

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

The late former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, is to be laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State. This announcement came from Governor Dikko Radda during a press briefing at the Katsina Government House on Monday, where he detailed the burial plans following Buhari’s passing.

Governor Radda explained, “The burial arrangement for our father, the late president, who passed on yesterday in a hospital in London. We have made consultations with the family and people around in London, and we concluded that the body will arrive in Katsina tomorrow by 12 noon, and the burial is going to take place in Daura at about 2 pm. These are the arrangements in place.”

He extended condolences to Buhari’s family, the people of Katsina, and the nation, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating, “On behalf of myself, the people and government of Katsina state will condole the family, and the people of Nigeria, especially His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the demise of his predecessor. May Almighty Allah give us the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Okay.ng reports that Buhari died on Sunday in London at the age of 82. In response, President Tinubu directed Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to accompany Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria.

