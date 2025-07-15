News

Buhari’s Daughter Noor Pens Emotional Farewell to Late Father

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

Noor Buhari, daughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has shared a deeply personal tribute to her father, following his death on July 13 in a London hospital at the age of 82.

In an emotional Instagram story posted on Monday, July 14, Noor expressed sorrow over the unfulfilled plans she had hoped to experience with her father, whom she described with profound affection and reverence.

“I’m heartbroken that we won’t get to share the moments and experiences I had planned for us,” she wrote. “I’ll always carry your memory with me. I pray that you’re granted the highest place in Jannah, and your soul rests in eternal peace Daddy.”

The tribute, though brief, captured the emotional weight of the moment for the Buhari family and added a personal lens to the national mourning of a man who served Nigeria both as a military ruler and a two-term elected president.

Noor’s words came just a day after Buhari was buried in the garden of his residence in Daura, Katsina State, following Janazah (funeral) prayers and full military honours.

His remains were flown from London and received at the Katsina airport by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other dignitaries before the final rites.

Buhari Buried in Beloved Garden Spot at Daura Residence

