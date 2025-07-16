Buhari’s Daughter Hanan Recounts Final Moments with Late Father

Hanan Buhari, daughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has shared a deeply emotional tribute recounting her final moments with her father before his death in a London hospital on July 13, 2025.

In a story via her Instagram page on Wednesday, Hanan revealed that she was privileged to hold her father’s hand and bid him farewell just minutes before he passed.

“The pain of your absence is immense, but I’m finding strength in the love you gave me,” she wrote, conveying the depth of her grief.

“You’re the reason I know what unconstitutional love feels like. I thank Allah for giving me the opportunity to give you the final kiss. Alhamdulillah.”





The tribute has since resonated widely across Nigeria, drawing sympathy and prayers from thousands online as the nation continues to mourn the loss of one of its most prominent leaders.

Okay.ng reports that Muhammadu Buhari, aged 82, was flown to the United Kingdom weeks earlier for medical care before his passing was announced. He was laid to rest in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, in accordance with Islamic rites, in the garden of his private residence.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, former VP Yemi Osinbajo, and other dignitaries were present at the burial, which included full national and military honours.