Buhari to present 2021 budget next week

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has hinted that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), would submit the 2021 national budget estimates to the federal Parliament next week.

He also noted that Buhari on Tuesday asked the National Assembly to approve N148.1bn payment to Ondo, Rivers, Cross-River, Osun, and Bayelsa states.

Buhari, in his letter, read by the Senate President, said the amount was the reimbursement of the federal roads project they executed in their states.

The breakdown of the money included, Rivers (N78.9bn), Bayelsa (N38.4bn), Cross River (N18.3bn), Ondo (N7.8bn), and Osun (N4.5bn).

He said the lawmakers would devote October for budget defence while November will be for the internal processing of the document.