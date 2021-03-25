Buhari renews Alex Okoh’s appointment as BPE DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for a second term of four years with effect from April 10, 2021.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said the renewal was in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.

The statement noted that in the last four years, BPE had witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities.

BPE, the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms, especially the privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises, also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.