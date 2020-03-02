Buhari reacts to killings of 50 persons in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killings of 50 persons by armed bandits in Giwa, Birnin Gwari, and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna state.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, expressed deep sadness and regret over the latest bandits attack.

According to the president, it was obvious that the bandits were unleashing their fury and frustration on innocent people because of the ongoing military and police offensive against them in the Birnin Gwari and Kaduru forests.

He said: “This administration would not be blackmailed by criminals to abandon the current military operations against them.”

Buhari also assured the people of Kaduna State and other parts of the country that his government would continue to deploy all available resources to fight the cold-hearted bandits.

He added: “These criminals should make no mistake that they can establish a reign of terror on the people without feeling the full might of the government which was elected to protect the citizens.

“The criminals cannot be lucky always; we are determined to frustrate and defeat them, and no matter how long they run or where they hide, they would be smoked out and brought to justice,.”