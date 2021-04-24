Buhari reacts to killing of three abducted Kaduna university students

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to fight banditry, kidnapping, and the politics of murder with all the resources available.

Buhari made the vow while reacting to the killing of three of the abducted students of the Greenfield University, Kasarami in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in Abuja, Saturday.

He said: “My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

On the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in Kaduna State in particular, the President condemned them as “barbaric terror attacks,” and described as “unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these atrocities.

“Addressing this scourge requires a great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country.”

He gave strong assurances that those that think that profits can be made, either from money paid as ransom or in politics, “will realise sooner than later that they are bound by the same fate as their victims.

“Banditry, kidnapping, and the politics of murders will be fought with all the resources available to our country,” declared the President.