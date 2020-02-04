HeadlinesNews

Buhari presents Nigeria’s visa policy

Muhammad A. Aliyu February 4, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has officially presented to the public the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) for the year 2020.

Buhari presented the document at the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday. The document is a revised version.

President Buhari said the review of the visa policy is intended to attract innovation, specialised skills and knowledge from abroad to complement local ones.

The 2020 visa policy is to enhance business opportunities and achieve African integration through the visas on arrival for holders of passports of African Union countries.



