Buhari okays transfer of NIMC to ministry of communications and digital economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the federal ministry of communications and digital economy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the spokesperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Uwa Suleiman.

According to the ministry, the transfer would ensure that synergy and effective ministry supervisory mechanism is put in place to coordinate, monitor and track the progress of Federal Government’s digital transformation initiatives.

“Furthermore, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has recorded huge successes in the development and implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), the country’s first codified data protection regulation.

“Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) also provides services to government agencies— Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service.

“The need therefore for NIMC, NCC, NITDA and GBB to work closely together under the supervision of one ministry towards harnessing what has already been achieved cannot be overemphasised.

“The NIN, considered as social security as well as a civil number, is very important for economic planning and social intervention.

“With the federal government’s digitisation initiatives in line with the NDEPS, access to services and interventions will require it. We, therefore, urge all eligible individuals to enrol as soon as possible.”

The ministry assured that the appropriate measures will be put in place to ensure that everyone has a chance to get registered.