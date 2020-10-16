Buhari mourns Awolowo’s eldest daughter, Tola Oyediran

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday mourned Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s eldest daughter, Mrs Tola Oyediran, who passed away earlier today.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari sends condolences to the family of late Premier of the Western Region and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo over the passing of Mrs Tola Oyediran, eldest daughter of the sage.

“The President commiserates with friends and associates of Mrs Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo, over the sad loss, urging the family to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.

“As the family mourns, President Buhari prays that the Almigty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all her loved ones.”