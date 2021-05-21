Buhari mourn Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military personnel on Friday in an air crash.

Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, expressed sadness over the incident, describing the victims of the crash as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

“The President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general.

“While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash ‘is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country’

“The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain.”