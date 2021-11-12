Buhari lauds Tony Elumelu Foundation on selection of 5000 Young Africans for 2021 Entrepreneurship Programme

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony O. Elumelu on his remarkable vision in training, mentoring, and funding entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, describing it as “a truly lasting legacy.”

Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Nigeria remains very proud of Mr. Elumelu, a global icon, whose business and philanthropic interests continue to create opportunities for growth and development not only in Nigeria, but Africa as a whole.

“I would like to specifically congratulate the Tony Elumelu Foundation on this extraordinary humanitarian act of funding 4,949 entrepreneurs!

“I am particularly pleased that this year alone, the Tony Elumelu Foundation will fund 1,522 Nigerian entrepreneurs from all the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory of the Federation. This unifying act by a private sector leader is commendable and worthy of emulation by others,“ the President said.

President Buhari noted that entrepreneurship and youth empowerment are important components of the work of this administration, adding; “we believe that they are the key to the future and recognize that by empowering our youth, we will build businesses that in turn sustain our economy.”

The President also congratulated all 2021 Tony Elumelu Foundation beneficiaries unveiled in Lagos Friday, November 12 on the accomplishment and wishes them all the best in the future.