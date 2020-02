Less than a minute

Buhari lands in Maiduguri to sympathize with Boko Haram victims

President Muhammad Buhari on Wednesday arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State, to pay sympathy visit to the government and people of the state following recent Boko Haram attack.

The President’s aircraft landed at 1.15 pm accompanied by top government officials.

