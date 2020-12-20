Buhari, Lalong mourn NIPSS DG, Galadima

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the death of the Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Prof Habu Galadima.

Buhari’s message was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday.

According to the statement, Buhari described as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

“Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions,” the president reportedly said while commiserating with his family, friends as well the government and people of Nasarawa State,” the statement said.

Buhari added that “with the death Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large have lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute.”

Also, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Sunday, said he was shocked over the death of Galadima.

Lalong, in a statement, said, “Since assuming office over one year ago, Prof. Galadima has injected a fresh impetus in the management of the nation’s apex policy and strategic institution by introducing new concepts that made research seamless even under the current COVID-19 pandemic. He also did a lot to improve the physical infrastructure of the institution while strengthening the academic experience for all course participants. He will be greatly missed.”