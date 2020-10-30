Buhari expresses sadness over deaths of pupils in Enugu crash

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday mourned the victims of Enugu crash involving pupils.

Okay.ng understands that a vehicle accident had on Thursday claimed lives, including those of pupils of Presentation Nursery and Primary School in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Friday, said he is saddened by the incident.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the gruesome vehicle accident in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, in which scores of people died, most of them school pupils.

“The President condoles with families and kith and kin of the dead, praying that God will grant them succour, and spare the country of such tragedy in future.

“He also commiserates with the Catholic Church of Awgu, which runs Presentation Nursery and Primary School that the pupils attended, and the Enugu State Government.

“President Buhari enjoins vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, as initial reports attributed the accident to brake-failure by the truck involved.”