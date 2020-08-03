News
Buhari donates N67m worth of PPEs to Sao Tome and Principe
President Muhammadu Buhari has donated N67 million worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Sao Tome and Principe to help their COVID-19 fight.
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made this announcement during a press briefing on Monday, August 3rd, in Abuja.
In his words: “I am happy to inform you that as ECOWAS champion in the containment of COVID-19 in the West African sub-region, Mr President made a donation of 67 million naira worth of PPEs and medical supplies to the government and people of Sao Tome and Principe.”
More to details later…