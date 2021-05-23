Buhari directs flags to fly at half-mast, approves Monday work-free day for armed forces

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities, and official residences across the country.

The directive is with effect from Monday to Wednesday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the presidential directive was to honour the memory and services of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, as well as the senior military officers and service members who died in a plane crash on Friday.

Mustapha added that the President has approved Monday as a work-free day for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.