News
Buhari approves fresh appointments
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Mohammad Shehu as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), for an initial term of five years with effect from March 19.
Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, office of the SGF, in Abuja.
Buhari also approved the appointment of Mr Bitrus Chinoko as the Director-General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD), Lagos, with effect from April 27.
Until his appointment, Chinoko was in an acting capacity at the CMD.
The President congratulated the new appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
4,641
Deaths
150
Recovered
902
Active
3,589
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 1:30 pm (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
4,279,906
+27,616
Deaths
287,989
+852
Recovered
1,539,770
Active
2,451,553
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 1:30 pm (+01:00)