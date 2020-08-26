Buhari appoints new CEOs for nine government agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of chief executive officers for nine government agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The announcement was contained in a statement sent by the ministry of Information and Culture to Okay.ng on Wednesday.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

“According to the approval letter, which was conveyed to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, on Tuesday, Mr Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Mr Nura Kangiwa was named the Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

“Mr Francis Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr Ebeten Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.

“Others are M. Ado Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Amao, Director General, Centre for Black And African Arts and Civilisation.

“The appointments take effect from September 1, 2020.”