News

Buhari appoints AVM Muhammed as new DG for NEMA

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 2, 2020
Less than a minute
Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appoinment of AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the appointment took effect from Thursday, 30th April, 2020, for an initial period of four years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act.

The statement said that the erstwhile Director General, NEMA, Mustapha Y. Maihaja, had been directed to handover all official matters to AVM Muhammed (Rtd.) immediately.

It said the President thanked the former Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,170
Deaths
68
Recovered
351
Active
1,751
Last updated: May 2, 2020 - 10:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,470,339
+72,245
Deaths
243,977
+4,529
Recovered
1,113,570
Active
2,112,198
Last updated: May 2, 2020 - 10:30 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close