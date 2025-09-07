News

BUA Mourns Fallen Security Operatives in Okpella Attack, Vows Justice for Victims

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
BUA Group
BUA Group

BUA Group has expressed deep sorrow over the violent attack that claimed the lives of eight operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and a civilian driver near its Okpella facility on Friday, September 5, 2025.

In a statement on Sunday, the company said it was working closely with security agencies to ensure justice is served.

We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen, the NSCDC, and the Government of Nigeria, and wish the injured officers a swift recovery,” BUA said.

The attack, which also involved the abduction of a foreign expatriate, has raised security concerns in the region. BUA confirmed that four other expatriates were rescued unharmed but described the incident as a “heinous act” that must be addressed swiftly.

- Advertisement -

We note with grave concern the abduction of a foreign expatriate, even as four others were rescued unharmed. We are working closely with security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted and to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice,” the company stated.

The conglomerate emphasized that the safety of its employees, partners, and host communities remains paramount, calling the tragedy a painful reminder of the sacrifices borne daily by security personnel.

“Their courage will never be forgotten,” the company added.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Omoyele Sowore Sowore Defies DSS Request to Delete X Post on Tinubu, Says He Won’t Comply
Next Article US Visa Applicants Must Now Attend Interviews in Country of Residence or Nationality

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,523.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,110.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Big Soso - Doris - Ivatar
BBNaija Week 6: How Viewers Voted as Big Soso, Doris, Ivatar Get Evicted [Percentage Breakdown]
Entertainment
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso
CBN Governor Cardoso Reaffirms Commitment to Stability, Bank Recapitalisation, and Investment Growth
News
Dangote Refinery
FG Appeals to NUPENG to Suspend Planned Nationwide Strike Over Dangote Refinery Dispute
News
Nigeria to Witness Rare Total Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon Today
News
US Visa Applicants Must Now Attend Interviews in Country of Residence or Nationality
International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like