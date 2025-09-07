BUA Mourns Fallen Security Operatives in Okpella Attack, Vows Justice for Victims

BUA Group has expressed deep sorrow over the violent attack that claimed the lives of eight operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and a civilian driver near its Okpella facility on Friday, September 5, 2025.

In a statement on Sunday, the company said it was working closely with security agencies to ensure justice is served.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen, the NSCDC, and the Government of Nigeria, and wish the injured officers a swift recovery,” BUA said.

The attack, which also involved the abduction of a foreign expatriate, has raised security concerns in the region. BUA confirmed that four other expatriates were rescued unharmed but described the incident as a “heinous act” that must be addressed swiftly.





“We note with grave concern the abduction of a foreign expatriate, even as four others were rescued unharmed. We are working closely with security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted and to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice,” the company stated.

The conglomerate emphasized that the safety of its employees, partners, and host communities remains paramount, calling the tragedy a painful reminder of the sacrifices borne daily by security personnel.

“Their courage will never be forgotten,” the company added.