BUA Foods Reports ₦276.1 Billion Profit Before Tax, 101% Growth in H1 2025

BUA Foods Plc, Nigeria’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company by market capitalisation, has posted a remarkable 101% year-on-year increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT), reaching ₦276.1 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2025.

The milestone was disclosed in the company’s unaudited financial results filed with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Wednesday, showcasing significant growth across all its core product segments—Sugar, Flour, Pasta, and Rice.

The group’s revenue jumped by 36% to ₦912.5 billion, bolstered by robust performance and increased market penetration. Notably, the Rice division recorded an exponential 2923% increase in revenue, surging from ₦1.3 billion in H1 2024 to ₦39.3 billion in H1 2025—an affirmation of BUA Foods’ strategic push into the local rice value chain.

Gross Profit climbed to ₦339.3 billion, representing a 55% rise, while gross margin improved to 37.2%, up from 32.4% in the corresponding period of 2024. The company’s Earnings per Share (EPS) nearly doubled from ₦7.27 to ₦14.45, and Operating Profit increased by 41% to ₦284.8 billion.





Commenting on the results, Engr. (Dr.) Ayodele Abioye, Managing Director of BUA Foods Plc, stated:

“The results reflect our strong fundamentals, operational efficiency, and the resilience of our diversified business model. Amidst evolving macroeconomic dynamics, we remain focused on scale, affordability, and consistent value delivery to our customers and stakeholders. Our investments in backward integration and manufacturing expansion continue to position us for long-term sustainable growth.”

Segment Highlights (H1 2025):

Flour Division: Revenue soared by 66% to ₦378.2 billion

Revenue soared by 66% to Sugar Division: Maintained its dominance with ₦398.1 billion revenue, an 8% increase

Maintained its dominance with ₦398.1 billion revenue, an 8% increase Pasta Division: Revenue rose 31% to ₦96.9 billion

Revenue rose 31% to Rice Division: Skyrocketed to ₦39.3 billion, compared to ₦1.3 billion in H1 2024

Balance Sheet Position:

Total Assets: ₦1.33 trillion ( +21.7% )

₦1.33 trillion ( ) Total Liabilities: ₦644.1 billion ( -3.4% )

₦644.1 billion ( ) Retained Earnings: ₦681.1 billion ( +62% )

₦681.1 billion ( ) Total Equity: ₦689.1 billion (+60.6%)

With a focus on food security and regional expansion, BUA Foods says it will continue to strengthen its integrated supply chain, invest in innovation and technology, and expand its export footprint across West Africa.